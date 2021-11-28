ORMAS sets up panchayat resource centres to generate livelihood options in rural areas

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) has launched an initiative to generate multiple livelihood possibilities in rural areas of the State by establishing panchayat resource centres (PRCs).

ORMAS in collaboration with Mission Shakti and Horticulture department set up its first panchayat vegetable resource centre at Gelapur village under Kantapada block of Cuttack district on Thursday. The centre, run by Maa Annapurna Producers Group, is set to undertake several activities to augment the villagers’ income.

As many as 25 members of the producer group who initially had started vegetable cultivation on 4-5 acre of land have extended the farm area to 25 acre and now earning around Rs 30 lakh annually by growing seasonal vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, gourd, beans, brinjal, okra and others.

The centre has a seeds bank and storage for fertiliser and saplings. It will disseminate information on production and marketing information system. It will also carry out awareness activities on different government programmes and schemes beside coordinating with the line departments.

Joint CEO, ORMAS Bipin Rout said the programmes, aimed at skill upgradation of rural youth will be conducted in assistance with Rural Self Employment Training Institutes and Jan Sikshan Sansthan. “There is a lot of potential in farm and non-farm activities which have not been completely recognised.