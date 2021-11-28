Slum dwellers of Odisha's Sandhakuda urge Union Minister Shantanu Thakur to redress issues

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Slum dwellers of Sandhakuda on Saturday sought the intervention of Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur on the proposed crude oil import terminal at Paradip.

Residents alleged that the Rs 22,000 crore project, to be set up as part of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL)’s integrated refinery expansion programme, would damage the area by causing severe water-logging due to dredging.

Apprised of the situation, Thakur on the day visited the spot where dredging work and laying of pipeline is on in full swing. He interacted with the slum dwellers and directed the NRL authorities to construct drains and roads to channelise the water, besides employing locals in the construction and development work of the area.

Earlier, Thakur dedicated two MLD sewage treatment plants in front of Trade Center II, laid the foundation stone of a new sports hostel-cum-cyclone shelter and inaugurated a mechanised dust suppression system at CQ 1-2 berths. He also took an overall review of the PPT and interacted with major stakeholders including local MLA Sambit Routray.