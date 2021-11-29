Chartered Accountants partners in nation building: Development Commissioner

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chartered Accountants are partners in nation building. They ensure the economy of the country is safeguarded against the ills of black marketing, hoarding and corruption, said Development Commissioner Pradip Kumar Jena at the two-day national conference of Eastern India Regional Council (Bhubaneswar Chapter) of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) that ended here on Sunday.

ICAI president Nihar N Jambusaria and Bhubaneswar Chapter past chairman Rajib Sekhar Sahoo discussed the new era of opportunities in the drastically-changing technological and legal environment. Chairman of Bhubaneswar branch Biswaranjan Sutar and organising committee chief Gourahari Nayak also spoke.