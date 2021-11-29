Odisha: Mercury dips, Daringbadi coldest at 9 degree Celsius

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With onset of winter, mercury plummeted in several places in Southern Odisha, with minimum temperatures going below 10 degree Celsius in Daringbadi on Sunday.

Weather department sources said, Daringbadi recorded 9 degree Celsius on the day, making it the coldest place in Odisha for the second consecutive day. The area recorded 13 and 11 degree Celsius on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Meanwhile, cloudy weather have dampened the hopes of farmers who fear damage to crops due to unseasonal rains. Incessant rains in the last fortnight have already resulted in crop losses and farmers are now trying to shift harvested paddy from their fields to safe places.