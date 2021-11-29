PMGSY work for blacklisted contractors, MLA Sanatan Bijuli seeks probe

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Alleging irregularities and involvement of blacklisted contractors in road construction work in several blocks of Mayurbhanj under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) 2021-22, Badasahi MLA Sanatan Bijuli on Sunday demanded a high-level probe by a Central team into the scam.

Despite being blacklisted, the contractors have been assigned more than 10 road works under the scheme, he alleged. Also, as per rule, a blacklisted contractor is not allowed to participate in any tender process if he/she has pending cases against him in the last five years and a screening committee is supposed to scrutinise these but all such norms have been flouted, the MLA further added.

Bijuli told mediapersons that at least 77 new e-tenders under PMGSY, approved by the office of the chief engineer of Rural Development (RD) department, Bhubaneswar, were found having irregularities. The tenders for the projects were floated by the department vide letter-237/August 5, 2021.

One such blacklisted contractor with no credentials bagged projects worth over Rs 65 crore, raising questions on the authenticity of the bidding by the department. “This indicates a nexus between the blacklisted bidders and higher authorities, resulting in the quality of work being compromised for vested interests,” said Bijuli.

While it is mandatory for a bidder to have a hot mixer plant of 60-90 TPH capacity, these contractors have machines with 40-60 TPH capacity. Such irregularities have been found in more than 30 out of 77 tenders under the scheme in the district. In-charge superintending engineer, RD department of Mayurbhanj Harihar Rao said that he will look into the matter if such allegations have surfaced.

