‘ASTHA Avisek-2021’ held

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Astha Avishek - 2021’, the induction programme of MBA students of ASTHA School of Management was held at the institute campus on Sunday. The programme was organised for 180 newly enrolled students of the management school.

IMFA vice president and head (HR) Aashish Kumar Mishra who joined the event as chief guest, inspired students to create and nurture a successful professional career. Co-founder and MD of InThinks Sushant Pattnaik emphasised on the value of innovation in the present disruptive world.

ASTHA School secretary Bankim Mohanty wished success to all the newly inducted students of the new MBA batch. Principal Prof Sharmila Subramanian presented the annual report of the institute. Astha Darpan - the annual newsletter of the institute and Anweshan - the institute’s management journal were also released by the dignitaries and trustees during the event. Director (Corporate Affairs) Trilochan Nayak and other faculty members of the school were among those present.