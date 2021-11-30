BJP to protest Odisha government 'apathy' towards OBCs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday resolved to launch a Statewide agitation against the BJD government for its alleged apathy towards the vast majority of OBC population of Odisha.

National president of BJP OBC Morcha K Laxman, addressing the organisation’s State executive meeting here on Monday, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has done a great disservice to the majority of the State’s OBC population by giving them only 11.25 per cent reservation.

“It is injustice to the 52 per cent OBC population of Odisha who deserve a better deal from the BJD government. It will not be tolerated. We will fight for justice,” he said.

While the Centre has been providing 27 per cent reservation to OBCs in eucational institutions, the BJD government is reluctant to extend similar benefits to OBC students of Odisha. Stating that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has initiated the process to fill up over 9,000 vacant posts reserved for OBCs in various Central Universities, Laxman urged the Chief Minister to follow suit and give deserving OBCs their due in the State government services.