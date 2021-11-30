STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP to protest Odisha government 'apathy' towards OBCs

While the Centre has been providing 27 per cent reservation to OBCs in educational institutions, the BJD government is reluctant to extend similar benefits to OBC students of Odisha.

Published: 30th November 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday resolved to launch a Statewide agitation against the BJD government for its alleged apathy towards the vast majority of OBC population of Odisha.

National president of BJP OBC Morcha K Laxman, addressing the organisation’s State executive meeting here on Monday, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has done a great disservice to the majority of the State’s OBC population by giving them only 11.25 per cent reservation.

“It is injustice to the 52 per cent OBC population of Odisha who deserve a better deal from the BJD government. It will not be tolerated. We will fight for justice,” he said.

While the Centre has been providing 27 per cent reservation to OBCs in eucational institutions, the BJD government is reluctant to extend similar benefits to OBC students of Odisha. Stating that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has initiated the process to fill up over 9,000 vacant posts reserved for OBCs in various Central Universities, Laxman urged the Chief Minister to follow suit and give deserving OBCs their due in the State government services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha BJP Odisha OBC reservations BJD BJP OBC Morcha
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp