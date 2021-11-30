Mixed response to Odisha's Mayurbhanj district bandh over recognition for tribal languages

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The 12-hour bandh called by Mayurbhanj Adivasi Students’ Association (MASA) over various demands evoked a mixed response in the district on Monday. Though vehicular movement was disrupted across the district for over eight hours, business establishments, schools and colleges remained open at different places. However, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University was closed due to the bandh.

The demands of MASA included recognition for Santhali, Mundari and Ho as the second official languages of Odisha and their inclusion in Schedule VIII of the Constitution. State president of the outfit Suklal Marandi alleged that both the Central and State governments have been neglecting the tribals and their languages since the country’s Independence. While other languages have been recognised in the Constitution, Santhali, Mundari and Ho are yet to get any status due to apathy of the Centre . The State government too has adopted an apathetic attitude to these languages.

“Inclusion of these tribal languages in the Constitution is our long-standing demand. We will continue to fight for our right till the demand is fulfilled,” threatened Marandi. On the day, 10 activists of MASA including Marandi were detained by police for blocking NH-18 at Murgabadi Golei. Baripada Town IIC Birendra Senapati said of the 10 activists, three were arrested and the rest were released.