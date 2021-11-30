Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee postpones counselling for medical seats

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the delay in the conduct of the entrance test and publication of results owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, medical aspirants from the State will now have to wait longer for enrolment. Registration for counselling and admission to MBBS and BDS courses was postponed on Monday by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee for an indefinite period.

The process was supposed to start on Monday. The Committee did not cite any reason for the cancellation. While the delay in communication of seat matrix is believed to be one of the reasons for cancellation of the registration, an official from the OJEE Committee said the ongoing legal battle over NEET could also be a factor as some students have moved the Supreme Court alleging rigging of their OMR sheets after the publication of answer keys by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NEET which used to be conducted in May prior to outbreak of Covid-19 was held in September this year. OJEE officials said that the registration process has been postponed as per the advice of the Health department. “The date will be announced as soon as we receive instructions from the department,” said OJEE Chairman SK Chand.