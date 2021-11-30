STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Padma Shri awardee Nanda sir hospitalised

Treating doctor Pravas Ranjan Panda said the Padma Shri awardee was ill for the last many days. He is suffering from fever, cough and other old-age ailments.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Centenarian Padma Shri awardee teacher Nanda Kishore Prusty was admitted to the district headquarters hospital for old age-related ailments on Monday evening. He was ill for the last several days. Treating doctor Pravas Ranjan Panda said the Padma Shri awardee was ill for the last many days. He is suffering from fever, cough and other old-age ailments.

“We have examined him. While the ECG report is normal, we are waiting for the X-ray report,” Dr. Panda informed. Necessary treatment of the teacher has been started. “His condition is stable and we are constantly monitoring his health condition,” Dr. Panda added.

Popularly known as ‘Nanda Master,’ the teacher was awarded the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind on November 9 for his contribution to the field of education. Meanwhile on Sunday, the teacher’s son Ganeswar Prusty had lodged a police complaint in Sukinda police station alleging that he was beaten up by two of his neighbours over a land dispute in Kantira village within Sukinda police limits. 

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and launched investigation. Sukinda IIC Shiva Charan Behera said “The accused are immediate neighbours of the complainant and the incident is a fallout of land dispute.” While the accused duo is at large, further investigation is on.

