Pregnant Odisha woman walks 8 km to reach ambulance

Incidents of pregnant women being carried in slings and cots or walking to hospitals due to lack of roads are a common sight in Malkangiri district. 

Published: 30th November 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

Image used for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In yet another appalling incident, a 32-year-old pregnant woman had to walk for over 8 km from Tagabeda in Rasbeda panchayat of Malkangiri’s Khairput block after ambulance failed to reach her village on Monday.

Sukra Sisa complained of labour pain in the morning after which family members called the 102 ambulance. But as the road to the village was inaccessible, the ambulance couldn’t go beyond Palkaguda village in the same panchayat.

Having no option left, Sukra accompanied by relatives walked over 8 km traversing hilly terrains and finally reached Palkaguda where the ambulance was waiting. She was immediately rushed to the Khairput community health centre where she delivered a boy.

Hospital sources said the condition of both mother and the child is stable. Incidents of pregnant women being carried in slings and cots or walking to hospitals due to lack of roads are a common sight in Malkangiri district. 

