STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ready for screening at airport: BPIA  

Even as a Covid-19 negative certificate is a must for flyers coming from foreign countries, they will still have to undergo quarantine for seven days.  

Published: 30th November 2021 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Biju Patnaik International Airport (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) authorities on Monday said the airport is ready to initiate screening and conduct RT-PCR testing of domestic passengers - especially those having recent travel history to foreign countries at the airport - if the State government wants to up surveillance in wake of the Omicron scare. 

As the Centre tightens the norms for air travellers arriving from ‘countries at risk’, BPIA Director Pravat Ranjan Beuria said there is no need to panic as no international flights are scheduled to the State Capital for the next one month. 

“There is no proposal to resume international flights to and from Bhubaneswar till the end of December. If any proposal is received from foreign airlines, BPIA will communicate it to the State government and propose screening and testing of international flyers arriving in the city,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Public Health director Dr. Niranjan Mishra said the Health Department is monitoring the situation closely and keeping track of flyers coming from other countries on a regular basis. Even as a Covid-19 negative certificate is a must for flyers coming from foreign countries, they will still have to undergo quarantine for seven days.  

For international travellers testing positive, genome sequencing will be carried out to ascertain the new variant. The Health and Family Welfare department has asked all district administrations and municipal commissioners to stay in readiness to deal effectively with the situation, he said.

Mishra also urged people to not let their guard down and follow Covid safety protocols every time and everywhere to keep the transmission in check. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biju Patnaik International Airport Covid 19 screening
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp