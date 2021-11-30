STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sword-wielding miscreants terrorising locals arrested in Jagatsinghpur

To take revenge on the opponent group, the accused, Sisir Routray got a sword from a temple nearby and started knocking doors of villagers using filthy language and threatened them with the weapon.

Published: 30th November 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Recent cases of miscreants brandishing swords to terrorise people has emerged as a disturbing trend in Jagatsinghpur district. As per reports, three such incidents have come to the fore in the district just within one week. On Monday, Jagatsinghpur police arrested a person from Mundilo for intimidating villagers with a sword. 

The accused Sisir Routray was produced in court on the day. To take revenge on the opponent group, he got a sword from a temple nearby and started knocking doors of villagers using filthy language and threatened them with the weapon. Police, on getting information, reached the spot and apprehended him. 

Similarly, last week, an inebriated miscreant wielded a sword at some people in Jagatsinghpur municipality. Onlookers panicked and reported the matter to police. But by the time police reached, he had fled. Few days back, BJP leader Ajit Das too was attacked by two anti-socials with a sharp weapon in Paradip. Das suffered serious injuries and filed a complaint with Paradip police but no arrest has yet been made. 

In wake of such recurring incidents, locals have alleged that police are not doing enough to curb anti-social activities. With lack of patrolling specially during night hours, increased lawlessness is bound to happen, they alleged. 

Contacted, Jagatsinghpur IIC Pravash Sahu confirmed the incidents to have taken place. “The arrested accused from Mundilo had taken a sword from the Tarini temple and was scaring the villagers. In the other case, the man was showing the sword to some people over a family dispute. No FIR has been lodged till now,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Miscreants Temple Swords Jagatsinghpur police Odisha Police
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp