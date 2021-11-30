Sword-wielding miscreants terrorising locals arrested in Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Recent cases of miscreants brandishing swords to terrorise people has emerged as a disturbing trend in Jagatsinghpur district. As per reports, three such incidents have come to the fore in the district just within one week. On Monday, Jagatsinghpur police arrested a person from Mundilo for intimidating villagers with a sword.

The accused Sisir Routray was produced in court on the day. To take revenge on the opponent group, he got a sword from a temple nearby and started knocking doors of villagers using filthy language and threatened them with the weapon. Police, on getting information, reached the spot and apprehended him.

Similarly, last week, an inebriated miscreant wielded a sword at some people in Jagatsinghpur municipality. Onlookers panicked and reported the matter to police. But by the time police reached, he had fled. Few days back, BJP leader Ajit Das too was attacked by two anti-socials with a sharp weapon in Paradip. Das suffered serious injuries and filed a complaint with Paradip police but no arrest has yet been made.

In wake of such recurring incidents, locals have alleged that police are not doing enough to curb anti-social activities. With lack of patrolling specially during night hours, increased lawlessness is bound to happen, they alleged.

Contacted, Jagatsinghpur IIC Pravash Sahu confirmed the incidents to have taken place. “The arrested accused from Mundilo had taken a sword from the Tarini temple and was scaring the villagers. In the other case, the man was showing the sword to some people over a family dispute. No FIR has been lodged till now,” he said.