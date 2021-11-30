Odisha's VIMSAR sends samples of infected students for genome sequencing

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Amid increasing fear of Covid spread in VIMSAR, Burla, authorities of the medical college have sent samples of infected students to the laboratory of Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar for genome sequencing.

VIMSAR superintendent Lal Mohan Nayak said, “We have sent samples of 21 students who tested positive, to the ILS laboratory for genome sequencing to identify the variant of the Covid strain in them. The test would help authorities find the cause of the virus spread and treat the patients more effectively.”

The first Covid case was reported on November 20 when a first year MBBS student tested positive after developing mild symptoms. Subsequently, the student was shifted to the isolation ward and his close contacts were tested. Around six students were found infected the next day. On further testing, many students in the ladies hostel were also found Covid positive.

So far, 57 students have tested positive and are undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of the hospital. Following detection of the cases, the Sambalpur administration on November 24 declared five hostels of VIMSAR as micro containment zones. Besides, four other hostels and staff quarters were declared as buffer zones. Only essential activities are being allowed in the micro containment zones and there is no movement of people in or out of these zones.

The sudden outbreak of Covid-19 has triggered panic among students as well as VIMSAR authorities as all the infected persons had received both the doses of vaccines. Though no fresh cases have been detected in the last two days, the hospital authorities are carrying out contact tracing to prevent further spread of the virus.

4 school students test positive

Dhenkanal: Four students of Saikrupa Higher Secondary School here tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The samples of these students were collected on Sunday after they showed Covid symptoms. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Sujata Rani Mishra said after detection of the positive cases, samples of 300 students were collected for tests on the day.