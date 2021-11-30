STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's VIMSAR sends samples of infected students for genome sequencing

Though no fresh cases have been detected in the last two days, the hospital authorities are carrying out contact tracing to prevent further spread of the virus.

Published: 30th November 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Amid increasing fear of Covid spread in VIMSAR, Burla, authorities of the medical college have sent samples of infected students to the laboratory of Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar for genome sequencing.

VIMSAR superintendent Lal Mohan Nayak said, “We have sent samples of 21 students who tested positive, to the ILS laboratory for genome sequencing to identify the variant of the Covid strain in them. The test would help authorities find the cause of the virus spread and treat the patients more effectively.”

The first Covid case was reported on November 20 when a first year MBBS student tested positive after developing mild symptoms. Subsequently, the student was shifted to the isolation ward and his close contacts were tested. Around six students were found infected the next day. On further testing, many students in the ladies hostel were also found Covid positive. 

So far, 57 students have tested positive and are undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of the hospital. Following detection of the cases, the Sambalpur administration on November 24 declared five hostels of VIMSAR as micro containment zones. Besides, four other hostels and staff quarters were declared as buffer zones. Only essential activities are being allowed in the micro containment zones and there is no movement of people in or out of these zones.

The sudden outbreak of Covid-19 has triggered panic among students as well as VIMSAR authorities as all the infected persons had received both the doses of vaccines. Though no fresh cases have been detected in the last two days, the hospital authorities are carrying out contact tracing to prevent further spread of the virus.

4 school students test positive

Dhenkanal: Four students of Saikrupa Higher Secondary School here tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The samples of these students were collected on Sunday after they showed Covid symptoms. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Sujata Rani Mishra said after detection of the positive cases, samples of 300 students were collected for tests on the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Covid cluster Odisha Covid cases VIMSAR Covid cluster
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp