Don't ignore Hockey Odisha players: High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Hockey Odisha’s legal battle against formation of an adhoc committee by Hockey India (HI) to look after the affairs of the game in the State as apex body has taken a significant turn.

The Orissa High Court has directed the committee not to ignore Hockey Odisha sponsored players while selecting teams for the State, national and international championships. The legal battle had ensued with Hockey Odisha filing a petition challenging formation of the committee and not re-affiliating it as the apex hockey body in the State.

In the process, Hockey Odisha had also filed an interim application (IA) seeking direction to Hockey India to allow the team sponsored by it to participate in various national and international championship organised for different age groups for 2021 like the preceding years.

While fixing December 1 for final disposal of the petition, the single judge bench of Justice CR Dash disposed of the IA on Tuesday. Justice Dash said, “It is an admitted fact that, Hockey India is the apex authority to look after the affairs of the game of hockey throughout India or in a pan India level. Though I do not appreciate constitution of adhoc committee to look after the affairs of any game or association, which is a subject matter of dispute in the writ petition, I am very much concerned about the fate of the players selected by the petitioner association."

Accordingly, Justice Dash said, “Regard being had to the facts and submissions, the apex hockey body of the State though not a party before me, is directed to scrutinise the list of players submitted by the petitioner association.”

The court directed for convening of a meeting of the apex hockey body and the officials of Hockey Odisha within a period of 10 days and fixing of modalities of selection of the players sponsored by the State body headed by Dilip Tirkey.

"The players sponsored by the petitioner association if selected be allowed to participate in different championships and events at State, national and international level. It is needless to mention here that, the future of the players sponsored by the petitioner association, if they are otherwise fit, capable and suitable should not be compromised at any cost," Justice Dash specified.