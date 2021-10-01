Fly ash auction may jack up construction material cost in Odisha

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At A time when fly ash is emerging as a valuable commodity due to its increasing demand and free availability, the Ministry of Power has issued a fresh advisory to thermal power plants to auction it through a transparent bidding process.

The auction move will push up the cost of several construction materials as well as road projects of the government. End users like cement plants, brick kilns, road and construction agencies which were so far getting fly ash free of cost will be forced to pass on the additional cost to customers.

“It will be a costly proposition for Odisha which has been utilising over 80 per cent of around 32 million tonnes of ash generated from 40 thermal power plants (TPPs) of more than 10 MW capacity,” said a senior officer of the Works department.

The State government is a major end user of fly ash in construction of roads and filling up of voids and quarries. Sources said with increasing demand of fly ash bricks under rural housing schemes of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, and road construction under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the free fly ash supply by the TPPs within 300 km radius was a major relief to the State government.

The recent directive of the Power Ministry to the TPPs said, “Fly ash will be offered to the end users on the competing demand basis. The end users who offer the highest price for fly ash and seek minimum support for transportation cost will be offered the same fly ash on priority. This will reduce the tariff of electricity and burden on the consumers.”

The argument offered by the Power Ministry for the auction of fly ash is that most of the end users are commercial ventures and all of their input costs are accounted for.

If fly ash remains unsold after auction, the same should be given free of cost on a first come first serve basis if the user agency is willing to bear transportation cost. If ash remains unutilised even after auction and free supply, the TPPs have to bear the cost of transportation and supply ash free to eligible projects.