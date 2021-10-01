STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fresh flood fear stalks three blocks of Odisha's Balasore

Officials of Revenue and Agriculture departments are jointly inspecting the affected areas to assess the damage to crops.

Published: 01st October 2021 08:13 AM

Overflowing Jalaka river touches the floor of a bridge in Basta block.

Overflowing Jalaka river touches the floor of a bridge in Basta block. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Another round of floods seems imminent in Baliapal, Bhograi and Basta blocks of Balasore district as Jalaka and Subarnarekha rivers are once again in spate following heavy rains since the last three days. Jalaka was flowing at 5.90 metre against the danger mark of 5.50 metre at Mathani in Basta. Similarly, water level in Subarnarekha stood at 7.37 metre against the danger mark of 10.36 at Rajghat in Jaleswar block.

District emergency officer Rizwana Kawkab said Balasore received 176 mm rain on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Baliapal recorded the highest 45 mm rain followed by Khaira 38 mm, Bhograi 34 mm, Jaleswar 14 mm, Basta 11 mm, Oupada 10 mm, Nilagiri 9 mm, Remuna 7 mm with Bahanaga and Balasore blocks each receiving 4 mm. No rainfall was recorded in Soro and Simulia blocks. In view of the emerging situation, the district administration has readied 25 boats, one NDRF and two ODRAF teams for relief and rescue operations in low-lying areas. Balasore Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty has directed the block development officers (BDOs) and tehsildars of Bhograi, Baliapal and Basta to remain alert since water level in both the rivers is increasing.

Jalaka river flowing above the danger mark at
Mathani in Basta block  | Express

Last week, heavy rainfall in upper catchment areas of Jharkhand due to the low pressure over Bay of Bengal had led to floods in Subarnarekha and Jalaka. While 122 villages in Baliapal, Bhograi and Basta blocks were inundated by the overflowing rivers, as many as 97,727 people were affected by the floods.
Chief district agriculture officer Nikunja Kishore Rout said floodwater in around 50 gram panchayats of Bhograi and Baliapal is yet to recede. Due to the recent floods, paddy and non-paddy crops over around 10,000 hectare have been damaged in both the blocks. 

Officials of Revenue and Agriculture departments are jointly inspecting the affected areas to assess the damage to crops. “It will take at least three days to prepare a complete report on crop damage in Baliapal, Bhograi and Basta blocks,” he added.

