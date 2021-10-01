STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nalco announces 20% dividend

Addressing the shareholders, Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra said the leading CPSE of the country has come a long way in the service of the nation and powering India’s mineral security.

Published: 01st October 2021

Senior officials at the 40th AGM of Nalco at Bhubaneswar.

Senior officials at the 40th AGM of Nalco at Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Navaratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) Nalco declared a final dividend of 20 per cent (Re 1 per equity share) during the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held here on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The Covid-19 pandemic notwithstanding, the aluminium major will pay three times the dividend paid last fiscal. The total dividend pay-out for 2020-21 will be around Rs 644.27 crore against Rs 279.84 crore paid during the last financial year. Addressing the shareholders, Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra said the leading CPSE of the country has come a long way in the service of the nation and powering India’s mineral security.

The company has not only addressed the need for self-sufficiency in aluminium, but has also given the country a technological edge in producing the metal of the future at par with global standards, he said.

“Despite the turbulent environment coupled with volatile nature of London Metal Exchange (LME) prices and subdued demand for metal, we have made steady progress by focusing on 5Ps - production, productivity, people, projects and profit. Amid the challenging business environment, the 2020-21 has been a year of accomplishments for Nalco,” Patra said. Although LME was at rock bottom in Q1, he claimed that planned initiatives and effective procurement strategies led to a landslide improvement in the bottom-line of the company. Highlighting the future plans, Patra said the focus is now on early commissioning of the expansion activities. “There has been steady progress of the projects undertaken as part of the expansion plan. We are hopeful of commissioning the proposed one million tonne per annum 5th Stream of Alumina Refinery by 2023-24,” he informed.

