Odisha electricity commission rejects power tariff review plea

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As expected, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) rejected a review petition demanding downward revision of power tariff announced by it on March 26, 2021. Without responding to objections raised by the petitioner Ananda Mohapatra, the Commission said, “This petition is nothing but reiteration of the objections filed earlier, which were considered by the Commission before passing the RST order.”

The Commission said, “We find no substantial material or ground to review the said orders. As it appears the claims/arguments put forth by the petitioner are not based upon facts. The petitioner has resorted to wrong and distorted facts with an intention to create a misleading situation and confusion”. Mohapatra said, “I am sorry to say that the Commission did not consider our new objections which were not filed earlier. Matter which surprised us is that the specific points in support of our allegations especially the violations of regulations and provisions of Act and policies are not attended in the order”.