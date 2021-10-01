STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha electricity commission rejects power tariff review plea

“This petition is nothing but reiteration of the objections filed earlier, which were considered by the Commission before passing the RST order,” the Commission said.

Published: 01st October 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

electricity

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As expected, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) rejected a review petition demanding downward revision of power tariff announced by it on March 26, 2021. Without responding to objections raised by the petitioner Ananda Mohapatra, the Commission said, “This petition is nothing but reiteration of the objections filed earlier, which were considered by the Commission before passing the RST order.”

The Commission said, “We find no substantial material or ground to review the said orders. As it appears the claims/arguments put forth by the petitioner are not based upon facts. The petitioner has resorted to wrong and distorted facts with an intention to create a misleading situation and confusion”. Mohapatra said, “I am sorry to say that the Commission did not consider our new objections which were not filed earlier. Matter which surprised us is that the specific points in support of our allegations especially the violations of regulations and provisions of Act and policies are not attended in the order”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission OERC petitioner Ananda Mohapatra Odisha power tariff
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp