Rally for resumption of mining in Odisha's Maliparbat

KORAPUT: Demanding uninterrupted mining operation in Maliparbat bauxite mines, hundreds of people from the periphery villages of Semiliguda block took out a rally in Koraput on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The pro-mining activists, including Hindalco agents, also submitted a memorandum to Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar through Additional District Magistrate Deben Pradhan to hold a public hearing meeting for environmental clearance which was halted due to stiff resistance by locals on September 22. Agitators also claimed that resumption of mining activities would generate employment opportunities for many who are bearing the brunt of losing their livelihood due to the pandemic.

Spread over 270 acres and 40 km from Koraput at Doliamba village, Maliparbat mine was leased to Hindalco in 2006 which failed to carry out operations due to stiff resistance from the tribals, resulting in the expiry of the lease terms. An attempt to seek a fresh lease to restart mining again this year was opposed by agitators under the banner of Maliparbat Surakhya Samiti (MPSS), the organisation resisting Hindalco’s efforts.