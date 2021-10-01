Validity of vehicle documents extended till October 31

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Thursday extended the validity of motor vehicle documents including driving licence, registration certificate and permits till October 31 in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

As per an advisory issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the State Transport Authority has asked the enforcement authorities to treat documents relating to fitness, permit, driving licence and registration as valid for the next one month.

Fitness and registration certificates of all vehicles and driving licence, which had expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by October 31, will be treated as valid till October 31.

Similarly, learner’s licence that had expired since March 18, 2020 or would expire next month will be valid till the end of the month.

The RTOs have been instructed to configure the advance appointment as 30 days and allow driving licence tests on all working days. Learner’s licence holders can apply to any nearest RTO office, if slots are not available with the RTO concerned. However, no extension of validity of insurance, pollution certificates and temporary permits has been allowed.