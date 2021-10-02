2 years on, museum work stuck at foundation stone in Odisha's Dhumat

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Two years after the foundation stone was laid for Gandhi Museum at Dhumat village, not a single brick has been placed at the project site so far. On October 2, 2019, Kendrapara MLA Sashibhusan Behera had laid the foundation for the project. But the stone now is a picture of neglect with wild vegetation covering most part of it. The museum is coming up at the spot where Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi took bath in 1934 during his historic padayatra in Kendrapara district.

The district administration had decided to convert the spot into a museum to remind people of the significance of the 1934 padayatra which was led by Mahatma Gandhi to mobilise people against untouchability. It was also decided to set up a khadi centre, photo gallery, library and conference hall in the museum. Tables, chairs and other furniture used by Gandhi during his visit to Dhumat will be preserved, the plan envisaged.

Since Gandhi had taken bath while sitting on a stone at Dhumat, the stone has been preserved by locals. Octagenarian Kulamani Das of Dhumat said “A pedestal and the half bust statues of Gandhi and Gopabandhu Das were built around the bathing stone. Many villagers worship the bathing stone locally called ‘Gandhi Sila’. We are dejected as the authorities have failed to start construction work on the project.”

Contacted, block development officer of Kendrapara Ashwini Kumar Das said, “We are yet to receive funds for the project at Dhumat.” Similarly, Gandhi had also visited Barimula village during his 1934 padayatra. To remember the Father of the Nation, villagers had built a Gandhi Ashram and his statue in 1949 on the banks of Godavari river. While the river consumed the ashram around 10 years back, the statue of Gandhi is on the verge of being submerged.

Retired school teacher of Barimula Madan Behera said, “We have urged the administration to stone-pack the river embankment to save the statue several times in the past. However, all our pleas have fallen on deaf ears.”