New centre of Coir Board inaugurated in Balasore

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The Coir Board, under the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, has opened its new extension centre at NOCCi Business Park in Balasore on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Union Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, who inaugurated the centre, said it will act as a facilitator in the path of development of the coir sector and subsequent economic growth of the State. Former Union Minister and Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi presided over the function.