STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to build 1.17 lakh more houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by 2022

The houses completed so far have reportedly been constructed in BLC mode in which banks provided loans to beneficiaries for the construction of houses on a minimum of 30 square metre land.

Published: 02nd October 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

infra_housing

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to construct around 1.17 lakh more houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by 2022. The Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM) recently convened a meeting with Axis bank and other stakeholders in this regard and plans to reach out to other banks soon to allow more beneficiaries to avail loans for construction of the houses under beneficiary led construction (BLC) mode.

“We have also requested banks to grant loans to developers for the construction of PMAY houses under two other schemes such as Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) and In - situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR),” said an official from the OUHM. He said a total of 1,89,639 houses were sanctioned under these three verticals of PMAY - BLC, AHP and ISSR - in the State of which 72,010 houses have been completed while the remaining 1,17,629 houses will be constructed by 2022.

The officer said the houses completed so far have been constructed in BLC mode in which banks provided loans to beneficiaries for construction of houses on a minimum of 30 square metre land. Of the total number of PMAY houses sanctioned for the State, around 1.55 lakh houses are to be built in BLC mode and 15,000 houses will be constructed in AHP mode, while the rest would be taken up in ISSR mode. 

Sources said with around 83,000 more houses to be constructed in BLC mode and another 34,500 houses to be constructed in AHP and ISSR mode, the OUHM has requested banks to provide loan assistance to the beneficiaries and developers as per the two tripartite agreements in which the State government will be a guarantor. 

Assistant vice-president of Axis bank for Govt Business Manoranjan Mohanty said the OUHM and their bank have already convened a joint workshop under ‘Awas Par Samvaad’ programme to encourage financial inclusion of beneficiaries and social mobilisation for implementation of PMAY.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMAY Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Odisha government housing schemes Odisha Urban Housing Mission OUHM AHP Affordable Housing in Partnership
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp