Odisha to build 1.17 lakh more houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by 2022

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to construct around 1.17 lakh more houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by 2022. The Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM) recently convened a meeting with Axis bank and other stakeholders in this regard and plans to reach out to other banks soon to allow more beneficiaries to avail loans for construction of the houses under beneficiary led construction (BLC) mode.

“We have also requested banks to grant loans to developers for the construction of PMAY houses under two other schemes such as Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) and In - situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR),” said an official from the OUHM. He said a total of 1,89,639 houses were sanctioned under these three verticals of PMAY - BLC, AHP and ISSR - in the State of which 72,010 houses have been completed while the remaining 1,17,629 houses will be constructed by 2022.

The officer said the houses completed so far have been constructed in BLC mode in which banks provided loans to beneficiaries for construction of houses on a minimum of 30 square metre land. Of the total number of PMAY houses sanctioned for the State, around 1.55 lakh houses are to be built in BLC mode and 15,000 houses will be constructed in AHP mode, while the rest would be taken up in ISSR mode.

Sources said with around 83,000 more houses to be constructed in BLC mode and another 34,500 houses to be constructed in AHP and ISSR mode, the OUHM has requested banks to provide loan assistance to the beneficiaries and developers as per the two tripartite agreements in which the State government will be a guarantor.

Assistant vice-president of Axis bank for Govt Business Manoranjan Mohanty said the OUHM and their bank have already convened a joint workshop under ‘Awas Par Samvaad’ programme to encourage financial inclusion of beneficiaries and social mobilisation for implementation of PMAY.