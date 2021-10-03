100-bed portable Covid hospital coming up at Odisha's Nischintakoili

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 100-bed portable Covid hospital will soon come up at Kedupatana Regulatory Market Committee (RMC) ground in Nischintakoili block of the district.

Being set up by American India Foundation (AIF) in association with the State government at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore, the facility spread over 15,000 sq ft will have eight ICUs, 92 general beds, doctors room, out patient ward and isolation ward.

The project will be completed within 28 days, said zonal head (north) of AIF Subrata Sarkar.

While work towards providing necessary infrastructure is going on in a war footing basis, a Chennai-based company MediCAB has already transported the prefabricated structure to the district.

The State government is spending over Rs 1.5 crore for constructing a road, concrete platform, power and water supply, a waiting hall, canteen for patients’ attendants, a sample collection centre and laboratory at the venue.

The negative pressured portable air-conditioned structure having 2-year warranty and 20-year longevity has the capacity to endure wind speed of 175 km per hour and it can be shifted in future for any disaster response in less than a week’s time, Sarkar added.

Meanwhile, the AIF has already set up a 50-bed portable Covid hospital at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Ganjam.

The work for another 50-bed Covid hospital is on at Badapada village under Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district.

Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said the portable Covid hospital is being set up with the help of AIF in view of the possible third wave of Covid.

The government will provide necessary doctors and paramedical staff to run the hospital under the supervision of CDMO&PH, Cuttack.

It will provide treatment to Covid patients in rural areas of Nischintakoili, Mahanga and Salepur blocks free of cost, he added.