Angul on path of prosperity: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

ANGUL: A master plan is on the anvil to make Angul one of the first fully skill developed and prosperous districts in the state in coming years by training all youngsters in the age group of 15-20, Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced here on Saturday.

He was addressing a meeting after inaugurating the new building of Saraswati Vidya Mandir. Four other school buildings constructed by IOCL at the cost of Rs 25 crore were also inaugurated on the day.

Appreciating the efforts of Sikshya Bikash Samiti and Vidya Bharati for playing a major role in imparting education in the schools, the Union Minister said, most of the activities of these two institutions are in line with the new Education Policy of the Centre.

“Seven to eight percent of the total students of Odisha are studying in Saraswati Vidya Mandirs where quality education is imparted at very affordable rates,” he said.

Referring to how Coronavirus has affected the education calendar in the country, he said since teaching-learning has been disturbed in the last one and a half year, only six months are left for next academic sessions.

“We have to work hard in these six months to make up for the loss,” he stressed.

Pradhan appealed people to donate to such educational institutions to help the less privileged students.

“The days of food crisis in Odisha and the nation are over and now we are food surplus. But the need of the hour is malnutrition among poor children. We have to donate nutritious food to the poorer section of the students,” he added.

Pradhan also announced that the B.Ed College in Angul will be made functional and developed into a national level college.

Earlier, Pradhan paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bamur Chhak and also visited Jairat Spinning Centre.

Speaking at the centre, Pradhan asserted, spinning contributes a lot to rural economy thus strengthening national economy.

Among others, Sambalpur MP Nitesh Gangdev, former Rajaya Sabha member Rudra Narayan Pani, district BJP President Dileswar Pradhan, State secretary Kalandi Samal, Ashok Mohanty and Bhagirathi Pradhan accompanied the minister.

Eklavya School sought in Jujumura block

SAMBALPUR: Residents of tribal dominated Jujumura in Sambalpur district on Saturday urged Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, who stopped at Rairakhol for a few hours on his way to Bamur in Angul district, to set up an Eklavya Model Residential School in the block.

Locals under the aegis of Utsav Parivar also handed over a memorandum to the Union Minister in this regard.

As per the memorandum, as Jujumura is a tribal dominated block, the Union government had proposed to establish an Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS).

The Centre had also floated a tender but the proposal did not materialise as the State government could not provide suitable land for the school.

The locals urged Pradhan to hold discussions with the State government and re-initiate steps for establishment of the residential school at Jujumura.

“If an Eklavya school is established at Jujumura, tribal students will get better opportunities for education,” the memorandum stated.