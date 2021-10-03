BJD to provide over 27 per cent seats for OBCs ahead of Odisha panchayat polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State government has started the process for reservation in panchayat polls scheduled to be held in March next year, the ruling BJD has decided to go ahead with its decision to field candidates belonging to other backward classes (OBCs) in more than 27 per cent (pc) of seats.

Officially, more than 11.25 pc of the seats cannot be reserved for OBCs in the panchayat polls as the government has already amended the panchayat laws to confirm to the ceiling of 50 pc reservation imposed by the Supreme Court.

Besides, 22.5 pc and 16.25 pc of the seats will have to be reserved for STs and SCs respectively.

This will be applicable in non-scheduled areas as the government will go by guidelines for reservation of seats in scheduled areas.

Sources in the BJD confirmed that tickets will be given to the OBC candidates in unreserved seats to reach 27 pc reservation for them.

“A decision in this regard has already been taken at the highest level and an announcement will be made by the party again soon in this regard,” a senior leader said.

Hectic preparations have already started in the ruling BJD for the panchayat elections.

Sources said booth committees have already been formed across the State for the rural body polls.

In some constituencies where differences among the local leaders have surfaced, constituency-level committees headed by senior leaders have been formed to sort out the issues.

District observers have already completed first phase visit to their areas.

Second phase visit will start soon to sort out differences over candidates at the district level.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the collectors, Principal Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Ashok Kumar Meena has asked them to follow guidelines for reservation of seats.

The letter said reservation in the scheduled areas will be in proportion to the population of the communities in the panchayat provided that reservation for STs will not be less than on ehalf of the total numbers of seats.

The reservation of seats for STs in the scheduled areas will be in proportion to the population of the communities provided that it will not be less than one-half of the total number of seats to be filled by direct election, the letter added.