Chhattisgarh leader among two women Maoists to surrender before Odisha Police

BHUBANESWAR: Two women Maoists including one from Chhattisgarh laid down their arms on Sunday. Gita Podiami of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district and Debe Podiami of Malkangiri's Kalimela area surrendered before DGP Abhay at Sunabeda in Koraput.

In 2018, Gita was inducted into the CPI (Maoist) in Dandakaranya special zonal committee. She was a party member in Jana Natya Mandali for six months, and in December 2018 she was transferred to the AOB supply team under Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC). After six months, Gita was transferred to Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) military platoon and was provided with a .303 rifle. She worked in Boipariguda and Machkund areas of Koraput district, Swabhiman Anchal, Tulsi area in Malkangiri and Pedabayalu in Andhra Pradesh. She was involved in at least four exchanges of fire with the security forces in Malkangiri district between 2018 and 2021.

Debe had joined the banned outfit's Kalimela area committee in 2005 as a party member. She received her formal training in 2007. She worked with Kalimela area committee till December 2008 and then was part of Machkund local organization squad for the next year.

Debe was promoted to the rank of area committee member in 2020 and was provided with an Insas rifle. She continued to work with the Gumma area committee until surrendering before the police. Debe was involved in seven major attacks on the security forces in Odisha.

Police said many local ultras are surrendering as they are being denied promotions and their senior leaders are showing favoritism towards the Andhra Pradesh cadres. The police appealed to the Maoists to join the mainstream and take advantage of the government's surrender and rehabilitation scheme.

In another development, DGP inaugurated Jodambo and Kalimela police stations during his visit to Malkangiri district on the day.