Odisha: Renovated Ekamra Haat reopens after a year-long COVID hiatus

Ekamra Kutir has 50 stalls including eight for live demonstration. The open space outside the haat has been used to set up the Ekamra Bazaar with 33 stalls.

Published: 03rd October 2021 03:54 AM

An artisan in a stall at Ekamra Haat. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The renovated Ekamra Haat, which remained closed for over a year, reopened on Saturday with better facilities for both visitors and artisans. The haat now has a total of 83 stalls and has been divided into two zones - Ekamra Kutir and Ekamra Bazaar. 

Ekamra Kutir has 50 stalls including eight for live demonstration. The open space outside the haat has been used to set up the Ekamra Bazaar with 33 stalls. Of the 83 stalls, 56 have been reserved for sale of handicraft products and 27 for handloom. 

Officials of State Institute for Development of Arts and Crafts (SIDAC), who will be managing the urban haat, said visitors can not only purchase the handloom and handicraft products but also see live demonstration of their making process.

Sales outlets of Boyanika, Amlan, Sambalpuri Bastralaya and Utkalika have also been opened in the haat.

Another highlight of the haat is the food area in Ekamra Kutir which will serve cuisines from across the country apart from Odia food.

SIDAC authorities said several amenities for visitors have been opened in the haat including conference hall and open air theatre which will be made operational depending on the Covid-19 situation.

The Ekamra Haat which was earlier being managed by IDCO, was handed over to the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department in October last year.

The haat will remain open from 10 am to 9 pm every day. 

