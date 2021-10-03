STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha tops in GST collection in September, say data

The State has collected Rs 929.68 crore SGST, Rs 772.93 crore CGST, Rs 996.48 crore IGST and Rs 626.85 crore Cess achieving a growth of 48 pc, 55.46 pc, 30.56 pc and 27.28 pc respectively.

Published: 03rd October 2021

GST Council

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha topped the list of major states in GST collection last month. The gross collection was Rs 3,325.94 crore against Rs 2,383.99 crore in September 2020 posting a growth of around 40 per cent (pc).

The State has collected Rs 929.68 crore SGST, Rs 772.93 crore CGST, Rs 996.48 crore IGST and Rs 626.85 crore Cess achieving a growth of 48 pc, 55.46 pc, 30.56 pc and 27.28 pc respectively.

The tax collection is steadily going upward after relaxation of lockdown norms following the decline in Covid cases in the country.

After Odisha, the growth was 33 pc in Jharkhand, 29 pc in Karnataka, 28 pc in Gujarat, 25 pc in Telangana, 22 pc in Maharashtra and 21 pc each in Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

The progressive GST collection till September was Rs 20,303.86 crore against Rs 12,272.98 crore collected till September last fiscal. The corresponding collection till September 2019 was Rs 15,026.08 crore.

The collection of SGST till September was Rs 5,766.43 crore. It was Rs 3,671.45 crore till September last year registering a growth of 57.06 pc.

In 2019, the State had collected Rs 4,332.49 crore during the corresponding period.

The total collection of VAT from petrol and liquor was Rs 807.81 crore last month against Rs 577.27 crore in the same month last year recording a growth rate of 40 pc.

The Commercial Tax and GST officials attributed the increase in collection to better performance of manufacturing as well as mining sector and collection from matured GST demand made by tax officers after return scrutiny.

“Apart from the opened up economic activities, anti-evasion drives, especially action against fake billers, are contributing towards the growth of GST collection,” said an official.

So far, 22,086 new registrants have been brought under the GST during the current financial year.

Besides, about 4,000 fake registrants, who were eroding the tax revenue of the State by claiming/passing fake credit, were weeded out through a special post registration verification drive conducted from July to September.

