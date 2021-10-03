STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha vs Andhra: Gajapati administration on toes in border villages ahead of Naveen's visit

On Saturday, Gajapati Collector Lingaraj Panda visited Gangabada and reviewed the ongoing projects including construction of a cyclone shelter at a cost of Rs 1.71 crore. 

Published: 03rd October 2021 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Collector Lingaraj Panda with officials at Gangabada panchayat. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Intrusion of Andhra Pradesh into Manikpatna village under Gangabada panchayat in Gajapati has been a concern for the district administration.

And with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik scheduled to visit the district on Monday, it is leaving no stone unturned to ensure development projects are implemented swiftly to ensure that locals do not switch their allegiance to the neighbouring State. 

He also inspected progress of a project under which pipe water will be supplied to all households in Gangabada and Manikpatna.

While the project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 17 lakh, a 9 km-long road from Koinpur to Gangabada is being constructed for Rs 9.65 crore.

Work on another road from Champapur to Gangabada for Rs 5.04 crore is on in full swing. Panda directed officials to ensure the projects are completed on time. 

The initiatives aimed at keeping villagers in good humour are not limited to development projects.

The district administration has also extended financial assistance to 100 families of Gangabada and Champapur under Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM).

Besides, three women self help groups in Champapur have been given financial aid for rearing ornamental fish.

The administration has included cashewnut plantation and tamarind collection under OLM.

The scope of OLM is being extended in the border villages and as part of the efforts, the ITDA of Paralakhemundi has identified 100 families from Khambagaon, Champapur and Manikpatna for inclusion under the mission.

Andhra Pradesh has been trying to intrude into around five villages in Gangabada panchayat. 
 

