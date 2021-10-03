Pipili bypoll: Candidates’ fate to be decided on Sunday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The fate of candidates in the Pipili bypoll will be revealed on Sunday with counting of votes all set to be held amid elaborate security arrangements and Covid-19 safety protocols.

Ten candidates including Rudra Pratap Maharathy of ruling BJD, Ashrit Pattanayak of BJP and Biswokeshan Harichandan of Congress are in the fray.

The counting process will begin with postal ballot at 8 am followed by EVM votes at 8.30 am, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani told mediapersons here.

A total 72 government officials will count the votes at 14 tables set up in three halls at Penthakota warehouse.

Three additional assistant returning officers have been appointed for counting and the process will be supervised by an election observer.

The candidates can engage one counting agent at each table, he said.

The CEO said all precautions relating to Covid such as social distancing, masks, face shields, sanitisation of halls and thermal scanning of all persons will be ensured.

Candidates’ fate to be decided today

In addition to wire mesh between agent and polling personnel, transparent polythene sheets have been fixed for safety of all concerned, he added.

He said to avoid crowding at the counting tables and check the spread of Covid, cameras will capture the results and display that on a big screen.

After counting, the votes of the VVPAT slips will be compared with that of EVMs.

Besides, a three-layer security cordon has been created for the safety of EVMs. While three platoon police forces have been deployed for the voting machines, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have taken positions around the first layer of security cordon.

The State police have taken charge of the second layer of security while the district police and revenue officials will be working in the outer ring of the warehouse.

The bypoll was held on September 30 recording a massive turnout of 78.24 per cent.

The high voting percentage has got the major rivals BJD and BJP hopeful of results being in their favour.