‘Reintroduce bamboo in Similipal, will help tigers, elephants’: Odisha Lokayukta member

BARIPADA: Reintroduction of bamboo in Similipal Tiger Reserve can help build tiger population and must be seriously considered by the Forest Department, Member of Odisha Lokayukta, Dr Debabrata Swain said here on Saturday.

Bamboo plantation plays a vital role in survival of tiger cubs by protecting them from male tigers as well as leopards apart from others, he said, Tadoba TR experience provides evidence as it witnessed a rise in tiger population after bamboo plantation was taken up on a massive scale.

Speaking at ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - India for Tigers - A rally on wheels’, organised by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) here on Saturday, Dr Swain called upon the Forest department to launch a massive bamboo grass cultivation drive in the tiger reserve.

Dr Swain, who had served as Field Director of Similipal in the past, said bamboo was conspicuous by absence in the tiger reserve even during the working plan prepared in early years.

The annual wildfires also prevent regeneration of bamboo but time has come for its plantation to be taken up on a massive scale as it would also address man-elephant conflict because the bamboo grass is a staple for the jumbos, he added.

Dr Swain also suggested elected representatives from Mayurbhanj district to place a proposal before the government for setting up a tiger safari at Jashipur.

“Once the tiger safari is set up, it will boost tourist footfall in the park,” he said.

He also pointed out that the Lokayukta has received numerous complaints of government funds being misappropriated by the department’s officials during plantation drives.

“The department should focus on protecting and enhancing forest cover in the park to save the animals,” Dr Swain said.

Cycle rallies and mini-marathons to spread awareness on wildlife were organised at Baripada and Jashipur as part of the programme.

Meritorious persons were conferred Biju Patnaik Award for Wildlife Conservation at the sub-division level to mark the day.

Staff of Save Elephant Foundation and other personnel of Forest department were felicitated for their contribution in preserving wildlife.

Udala MLA Bhaskar Madei, RCCF and field director of Similpal Tiger Reserve M Yogajayananda, Baripada DFO Santosh Joshi, STR DFO (North) Sai Kiran, chairman of Save Elephant Foundation Rajanikanta Jena and deputy director of Nagarjunsagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve Chaithanya C were among those present.