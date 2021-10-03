Training for Twin City police

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to make policing more people-friendly, the Commissionerate Police has launched a programme ‘Kicep’ (knowledge, inspiration and change for effective policing) for its officers.

As part of the programme, around three sessions will be held every month for field level officers and inspectors of the Twin City police stations.

The first session was conducted at Police Seva Bhawan here by Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Chairman Subroto Bagchi who stressed leadership roles, professionalism, integrity etc of police officials.

Police Commissioner SK Priyadarsi said the programme will be conducted regularly at Police Seva Bhawan to upgrade communication and technical skills of the officers.

“All IICs and above rank officers of Bhubaneswar, five IICs and three ACPs of Cuttack participated in the session. In the coming days, sessions will be held on time management, effective communication, public dealing, latest investigation techniques and others,” DCP Umashankar Dash said. Additional CP Rekha Lohani was also present.