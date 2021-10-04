Ceiling chunk falls off, patient hurt in Odisha's Baripada

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A patient undergoing treatment in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) at Baripada sustained head injury after a portion of the ceiling plaster came crashing down on him on Sunday.

The injured patient was identified as Chakradhar Singh of Poda Astia village within Baripada Sadar police limits. The incident took place at around noon. Sources said Singh was suffering from cold and fever following which he got admitted to bed no-110 of the male medicine ward in the MCH three days back. He was sleeping on the bed when a portion of the cement plaster came off the roof and fell on him.

As Singh began to bleed from head, his wife informed the nurse on duty about the incident. The patient was immediately rushed to minor operation theatre where his wound was stitched. Following the incident, panic gripped other patients and their attendants in the ward. The attendants said the MCH authorities should immediately repair the roof for safety of patients. On being informed, hospital manager Binodini Mohapatra visited the ward and met Singh and his wife.

Sources said similar instances of plaster peeling off the ceiling were reported in the MCH building when it was functioning as the district headquarters hospital. While hospital superintendent Dr Punyanshu Mohanty did not respond to repeated calls, an officer of the MCH said the condition of the patient is stable.