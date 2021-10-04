Kidnap and assault of PDS dealer: BJD leader arrested with stolen service gun

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Kakatpur police on Saturday arrested a BJD leader of Naugaon block for allegedly abducting and assaulting a PDS dealer. He was identified as Naresh Swain alias Kalia of Osakana village. A service revolver was seized from his possession. Police sources said the accused has snatched the firearm from one assistant sub-inspector (ASI) last year.

Kalia kidnapped PDS dealer Bhabani Prasad Swain of Bhandi Sahi village on Friday when a party workers’ meeting and rally of BJD was underway. After abducting Bhabani, Kalia took him to Devi river embankment and assaulted him. Bhandi Sahi is situated at the border of Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts.

Following the incident, Bhabani lodged an FIR with Kakatpur police basing on which a case was registered under sections 294, 323, 235, 506, 307 and 34 of the IPC. Kakatpur and Naugaon police formed a joint team and arrested Kalia after a raid.

Last year, Kakatpur police had arrested four persons for their involvement in gambling and other anti-social activities during a raid in Bhandi Sahi. While the accused were being shifted to the police station, a group of villagers led by Korua sarpanch Aranya Nayak and Kalia forcibly stopped the police jeep near Sikhar Bridge in Naugaon and tried to release the arrested persons.

A tussle broke out between the mob and the police team during which Kalia snatched the service revolver of ASI Surayamani Majhi and fled.

Kakatpur IIC Santosh Sahoo said the accused was on the run after snatching the service revolver from police. He had even managed to get interim bail in the case. “Kalia was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody,” the IIC added.