Odisha: Elephant falls into well, rescued

Forest officials of Baripada division rescued an elephant who accidentally fell into a well in Tembotola village within Bangiriposi range, on Saturday night. 

Published: 04th October 2021 07:39 AM

The elephant being rescued from well

By Express News Service

Official sources said the jumbo had sneaked into the human settlement from nearby Similipal in search of food, and fell into the well at around 8.30pm.

Forest staff at the nearby range office reached the spot after getting information from locals. The well did not have much water and the animal was then rescued with help of a JCB excavator after a five-hour-long operation.

Divisional Forest Officer Santosh Joshi said the rescued elephant has been redirected to the nearest forest. Forest staff have been asked to monitor the movement of animals in human habitations, he added.

Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

