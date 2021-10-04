STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railway records double digit freight growth despite Covid: Suneet Sharma

Chairman and CEO of Railway Board Suneet Sharma inspecting Bhubaneswar railway station on Sunday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Railways has achieved double-digit growth in freight traffic despite Covid-19 pandemic challenges, said Chairman and CEO of Railway Board Suneet Sharma here on Sunday.

Sharma said the growth has been 26 per cent (pc) in volume and 25 pc in value so far this financial year as compared to the previous fiscal. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has been consistent in freight loading by maintaining the top position amongst all zones of Indian Railways, he said.

“Though the revenue from passenger trains has been dismal, it is growing steadily after resumption of trains. The services of around 90 pc daily passenger trains have resumed and the rest 10 pc will resume in next couple of months. Of the 1,769 daily trains, 1,700 are now running,” he said.

Sharma also inspected Bhubaneswar railway station and reviewed the ongoing projects of this region. He said the revised plan for redevelopment of Bhubaneswar station, which is going to be developed into a world class facility, has been finalised and Railway is coordinating with Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to work out the plan.

“As per the new plan, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) will carry out the railway portion of the work and the rest will be done by BDA. Step is being taken to complete the project at the earliest. One platform and two additional lines will be added,” he informed.

In addition to the development of Bhubaneswar station, he said Bhubaneswar New railway station is being developed as a satellite terminal station. On pending projects and new connectivity, he said those are being taken up on priority with support from the State government for land acquisition.

During inspection, Sharma stressed the need and significance of facilities provided to passengers. A number of facilities have been developed and some are under the process of development, he said while interacting with some of the passengers who were waiting for their trains.

ECoR General Manager Vidya Bhushan, DRM of Khurda Road Division Rinkesh Roy and all the principal heads of departments, senior officials and DRMs of other divisions were present.

