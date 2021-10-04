STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Smart road project hangs in balance in Cuttack

As per reports, five engineers of the civic body had visited Bengaluru on September 13 and studied the smart road.

Published: 04th October 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack market

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The much-hyped smart road project in Cuttack may never see the light of the day as the realisation dawns on the civic body authorities that the city’s inherent features are not conducive to the purpose.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had decided to develop five stretches as smart roads on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi road in Bengaluru. The CMC had planned to construct five smart roads each stretching for 1 km on Dolamundai- Nandi Sahi, Mahanadi Vihar, Badhei Sahi under ward no 56 and two in CDA. Sources said Rs 5 crore to Rs 8 crore will be spent on each smart road.

As per reports, five engineers of the civic body had visited Bengaluru on September 13 and studied the smart road. They studied the provisions for motorists and pedestrians with advanced scientific facilities including smart signalling, light-controlled crossing for pedestrians, digital information boards, smart dustbins, smart parking systems on both sides of the road.

However, at the end of their trip, they are now finding it difficult to replicate the model in Cuttack roads. The city dotted with narrow lanes connecting thickly populated ‘sahis’ (residential areas) does not afford the space nor features for such wide-ranging alterations or modernisation.

The civic body officials said they will convey the problems in implementation of the smart road to the State government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Cuttack roads Cuttack infrastructure
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp