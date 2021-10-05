STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Bargarh, custodial torture heat on Malkangiri police

Kin of the two victims alleged that the two were subjected to torture after Motu Police took them in for interrogation in connection with a theft complaint in MPV-89 village.

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI Before the heat over custodial death in Bargarh could die down, Odisha Police has found itself under scanner yet again with custodial excesses allegation in Malkangiri where two youth had to be hospitalised.

Kin of the two victims alleged that the two were subjected to torture after Motu Police took them in for interrogation in connection with a theft complaint in MPV-89 village. The two were admitted into district headquarters hospital here on Monday after being shifted from MV-79 hospital.

On Thursday, a khap panchayat of MPV-89 had summoned the two youths Binod Biswas and Biplab Haldar over complaint of stolen of jewellery and cash from one Abhijit Biswas. They were pronounced guilty for the incident after which the duo was handed over to Motu Police on Thursday itself.

Family members alleged that the two youths denied their involvement but were allegedly tortured by a sub-inspector. They were apparently detained for three days and later released when no evidence could be found. They also claimed that the two had to be hospitalized because of custodial torture. Since their condition was serious, they were first admitted into MV-79 hospital before being shifted to district headquarters hospital.

Binod and Biplab told mediapersons that police personnel of Motu were intoxicated when they subjected them to torture and even demanded bribe. However, Malkangiri SP Prahalad Sahai Meena said the duo was brought by Motu police for interrogation in connection with a theft case for which complaint was filed by a woman. The two were released as their involvement could not be established. 

Following complaint by family members of the accused, sub-inspector Somnath Dalbehera has been transferred to District Police office and SDPO has been asked to probe into the allegations, Meena told this paper. 

The SDPO has been directed to submit the report at the earliest. Further action will be initiated on the basis of the inquiry report, said Meena. Last month, a daily wage earner of Bargarh died in police custody triggering tension in the town which flagged issues of police atrocity. The case is, currently, under investigation.

Bargarh Malkangiri
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

