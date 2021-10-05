Chorus against delay in Vamsadhara irrigation projects grows louder

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Delay in work for irrigation projects upstream of Vamsadhara river, which flows through Rayagada and Gajapati, is fuelling resentment among locals in the two districts. Originating in Kalahandi district, the Vamsadhara flows through Rayagada, Gajapati and crosses over to Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh before meeting the sea.

For more than three decades, people in both the districts on Odisha side have been demanding irrigation projects for using the water of Vamsadhara as it causes flood during rainy season and drought-like situation during summer. Sources said, five blocks - Gudari, Gunupur, Chandrapur, Ramanaguda in Rayagada and Kasinagar in Gajapati district are particularly affected.

Owing to persistent demands by the people, the State government had decided to construct a project at Panidangar in the river’s upstream area near Gudari in Rayagada district. Its foundation stone was laid in 2005 but the project made no headway post that, despite protests by locals.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh government has been utilising the water downstream by constructing barrages at Gotta and Neredi. However those could not be completed due to protests in Odisha.

On Monday, members of Odisha Nagarik Mahamanch, who are on a visit to Gajapati district, met several eminent persons at Gunupur including social worker and Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi on Monday. They assured support to the cause of Vamsadhara river water utilisation by Odisha.

On Saturday, a Congress delegation led by Mohana MLA Dasarathi Gamang had visited the Neredi barrage area and attacked the ruling BJD for ignoring people’s grievances which has given AP much leeway to encroach upon Odisha’s share. A rally was also carried out by Congress activists led by former Siali sarpanch Rama Prasad Patnaik to unite affected people of Kasinagar.

Last month, a five-member delegation of Vamsadhara Basin Protection Samiti (VBPS) met various authorities at Bhubaneswar, regarding Vamsadhara river linking project in upstream areas. They had also reiterated their opposition to AP’s Neredi barrage project. “We were assured that survey for projects upstream of Vamsadhara will start and a detailed project report will be ready in two months but nothing has been done till now,” said VBPS president Bramhananda Patnaik.