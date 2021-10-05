STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Crowbar man’ put behind bars

The crowbar man lived a lavish lifestyle, visited different cities in flights and stayed in hotels that charged Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 per day.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested a notorious criminal infamously known as the ‘crowbar man’ from Cuttack for his alleged involvement in a series of burglaries across the country.

The accused, Hemanta Dash (59) of the State capital’s old town area, confessed to have committed burglaries at around 500 places in the country by breaking into houses and commercial establishments by just using a crowbar. Dash is involved in at least 105 cases in the city. He was wanted in connection with a burglary case each at Badagada, Capital and Chandrasekharpur police stations. Two warrants were issued for his arrest. 

Acting on a tip-off, a team of special squad personnel nabbed Dash from Cuttack while he was in the city to commit a burglary. “The accused preferred to steal cash. A fresh search operation was launched to trace him after he stole Rs 2.6 lakh. One crowbar has been seized from him,” said an officer of the squad. Dash started committing burglaries in 1986 at the age of 24 along with his associates. However, over the years, most of his associates died. 

The crowbar man lived a lavish lifestyle, visited different cities in flights and stayed in hotels that charged Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 per day. Dash has stolen more than Rs 5 crore from across the country and spent most of the amount at brothels and alcohol. He visited places like Gangtok, Mumbai, Shimla, Nainital, Jammu and Kashmir, Kolkata, Chennai and Bihar. 

Dash was earlier arrested by Mumbai and Chennai Police. The Commissionerate Police are verifying his involvement in burglaries at various places in the country.  He will be brought on remand for collecting evidence regarding his involvement in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack and Berhampur, said the officer, adding Dash is hardly left with any money and his family members have started staying away from him due to his past. 

