Curbs on gatherings back in Bhubaneswar amid COVID third wave fear

BHUBANESWAR: Amid reports of blatant violations of Covid-19 safety norms which could potentially trigger the third wave during the upcoming festive season and winter, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Monday issued fresh guidelines restricting public participation in social gatherings and functions.

Capping the maximum number of people in wedding celebrations, death rituals and thread ceremony at 50, the civic body warned that penal action will be taken against the hosts, management officials of the venue and participants if found violating the Covid guidelines.

The State government in its October guidelines had allowed maximum participation of 200 people in such gatherings. However, the BMC officials said the move was important in view of the daily infection which continues to hover around 100 to 150 in the Capital. Though the civic body has ensured vaccination of all targeted groups, cases are surfacing due to non-compliance with Covid appropriate behaviour.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said that it will be joint responsibility of hosts and management of the kalyan mandaps and convention halls to ensure compliance to the new restrictions. Permission from BMC will be mandatory for organising any kind of social gatherings.

In closed spaces, only 50 per cent of the total seating capacity or maximum 50 people, which ever is less, will be allowed. Similarly, in open spaces, 50 persons will be allowed subject to strict adherence to Covid protocols.

The organisers will have to ensure that senior citizens, pregnant women and children below 10 years are discouraged from attending the functions. Participants will also require to undergo thermal screening at the entrance of the venue and person with SARI/ILI symptoms will not be allowed to take part in the functions, the BMC order stated.

Local police and BMC enforcement squads will carry out inspection to ensure the order is strictly followed. The Capital city reported 118 new cases in the last 24 hours pushing the active case tally to 3,432.

Meanwhile, the State government has again warned people to remain cautious in view of the threat of Covid resurgence. “As Covid norms are being eased, people need to remain alert and follow Covid safety norms strictly,” said Director of Medical Education and Training CBK Mohanty, adding that since people from outside Odisha have also started coming to the State, their close contacts need here to be more careful.

The State reported 407 fresh cases, including 74 in 0-18 years age group, on Monday. Khurda reported 167 new cases followed by 63 in Cuttack. The State government also confirmed six more deaths due to the virus.