Dasburma stresses need to protect coastal lands from cyclones

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy Chairperson of State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma on Monday said there is a need for a long-term and permanent solution to protect coastal areas of the State particularly near Chilika Lake from cyclonic storms and resultant high tides.

Presiding over a high-level meeting here, Dasburma said people residing around the Chilika coast face difficulties due to developing systems in the Bay of Bengal and the government should prepare a blueprint to protect villages from such extremes of weather.

Several villages including Alupatna, Baghamunda, Nuagaon, Sipakuda, Arakuda, Sanapatana, Mirjapur, Gabagundu, Sipabandh and Mota near the Chilika coast are affected several times every year due to cyclonic storms and resultant high tides. There were at least eight weather systems in the Bay of Bengal this year as a result of which these villages were severely affected.

Dasburma said the proposal to construct embankments to save the villages should be given serious thought. Speaking at the meeting, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra directed officials of Water Resources department to take steps in this regard with assistance from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

It was decided that as Bramhagiri area of Puri district remains vulnerable, a control structure and bridge should be constructed on Sunamukhi river. It has been estimated that `7 crore will be spent on the projects. Besides, officials were asked to complete construction of the bridge over Bhargavi river near Malisahi in Puri Sadar.

The Chief Secretary asked the officials to take steps for completion of the projects on time. Senior officials of the Chilika Development Authority were present.