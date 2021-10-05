Effluent discharge: Odisha villagers vow to intensify stir

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Villagers of Dhinkia panchayat in Erasama block have vowed to intensify their stir after their demands for crop compensation and adoption of Trilochanpur and Mahal villages by IOCL were not accepted by the company officials in a meeting with the district administration at Paradip on Monday. The meeting was convened after Dhinkia sarpanch submitted a memorandum in this regard to the district administration and IOCL authorities few days back.

Sources said, the north side of IOCL’s Paradip Refinery was completely waterlogged after continuous low pressure rains earlier last month. This led to discharge of effluents and crude oil to water bodies through its drains and reportedly damaged thousands of hectares of paddy crop and betel vine in many villages like Trilochanpur and Mahal in the block.

Subsequently, on September 27 Dhinkia sarpanch Kishore Kumar Parida took up the issue, made a list of 10 demands and submitted a memorandum to the Collector and also to the executive director of Paradip Refinery.

The demands included compensation of crop damage to affected farmers, construction of drains by IOCL to discharge effluents, adoption of Trilochanpur and Mahal villages by IOCL, building a sluice gate at Trilochanpur, erection of four new bridges, development of the Trilochanpur bypass road, employment for unemployed youths, installation of street lights and drinking water facility.

The administration, in response, conducted a meeting among villagers of Trilochanpur, IOCL authorities, Agriculture staff, district and block officials in Paradip ADM office on the day. Paradip ADM Kanhu Charan Dhir presided over the meeting. IOCL officials led by general manager of Paradip Refinery Dharmendra Chaudhury, Erasama BDO Kailash Chandra Behera and other officials were present among others.

Expressing resentment, Sarpanch Parida said IOCL officials refused to fulfill their main demands of compensation and adoption of the two affected villages. “They did not admit that effluent discharge damaged crops. Village-level meetings will be conducted now to discuss future course of action,” he said.

On the other hand, Paradip Refinery’s chief manager (human resource) SS Patra clarified that no effluent discharged by IOCL is causing damage to paddy crops. Only a small fraction of treated effluent which meets the Minimal National Standards (MINAS), is discharged to deep sea through the pipelines. “IOCL will consider demands of locals after considering today’s proposals in the meeting,” he said.