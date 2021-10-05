Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches smart health card in Gajapati

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PARALAKHEMUNDI: Continuing with his district visits, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the distribution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health cards in Gajapati. The initiative will help 1.35 lakh people of the district.

Addressing a public meeting at Paralakhemundi, the CM said Biju Patnaik had a special relationship with Gajapati district which people are aware of. Stating that Gajapati will always remain important for him, Naveen said he is happy to launch the distribution of smart health cards among people.

The CM said Gajapati is the land of art and culture. Though small, its role in formation of modern Odisha is immense. Remembering Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati, Naveen said people of Odisha will never forget him for his role in the formation of a separate State. He was a symbol of self-respect and development for the people of Odisha, he said.

The CM also remembered poet Gopal Krushna Patnaik and historian Satyanarayan Rajguru for their immense contribution in strengthening Odisha’s culture. During the visit, Naveen inaugurated several projects including roads, buildings for schools, hospitals and mega pipe water scheme for the district. He said steps have also been initiated by the State government for all-round development of Mahendragiri.

Stating that nearly 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families of Odisha will benefit from the scheme, the CM said the smart health cards will help the poor get access to medical services without any financial problem. Beneficiaries can avail services from 200 top hospitals of the country with help of the cards, he said.Naveen said every life was precious for him and the aim behind launching the smart health card was to save lives. The smart health card scheme has been launched in Malkangiri, Sundargarh and Balangir districts so far.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Naba Kishore Das, Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister of State for SC and ST development Jagannath Saraka and Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu were present.