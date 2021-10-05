STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha govt forces four officials into compulsory retirement over corruption, dereliction of duty

So far, the state government has asked 122 of its officials to go on compulsory retirement

Published: 05th October 2021 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday forced four officials into compulsory retirement on the grounds of corruption and dereliction of duty.

According to official sources, the officials include two OAS officers, one district sub-registrar and a former chief district veterinary officer. One of the officials, deputy collector of Angul Janakinath Mishra, has been asked to go on compulsory retirement as he has two corruption cases and nine proceedings against him.

Tahasildar of Nuagarh in Gajapati district Akul Mallik has one corruption case and two departmental proceedings against him. Official sources said that he has charges of embezzlement of government fund against him.

Similarly, sub-registrar of Dhenkanal district Lalatendu Satpathy has two corruption cases and two departmental cases pending against him. Former chief district veterinary officer of Nuapada, Trilochan Dhal has been given compulsory retirement as a corruption case is pending against him. Official sources said a huge amount of money disproportionate to his known sources of income was found with him during raids.

So far, the state government has asked 122 of its officials to go on compulsory retirement.

