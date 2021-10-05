Odisha: PIL seeks Rs 50 lakh aid in custodial death case

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Berhampur-based Bharatiya Bikash Parishad (BBP) on Monday filed a PIL seeking direction for compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of 35-year-old Gobinda Kumbhar, a resident of Toral village in Bargarh who allegedly died in police custody on September 25.

The petition filed by BBP president Surendra Panigrahi also sought a CBI probe into the alleged custodial death. Gobinda was picked up by Bargarh Town police on September 24 night in a scuffle case. However, his health allegedly deteriorated all of a sudden the next morning. He died while being taken to the district headquarters hospital. The petition alleged police atrocity involving offences under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocity Act) 1989 in the matter.

The Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs, Principal Secretary Home department, Director General of Police, Superintendent of Police Bargarh and Bargarh Town IIC have been named in the petition as opposite parties. The Bargarh SP had requested for inquiry by the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) of Odisha Police after Gobinda’s wife Rubi Kumbhar filed a complaint alleging her husband died due to atrocities committed on his in police custody.

A two-member team of HRPC has already started inquiry into the alleged custodial death. Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari had submitted a memorandum to the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Northern Division) demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.