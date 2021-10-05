STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pramod urges govt to make stadiums disabled friendly

He added that the para-athletes from India proved their mettle once again by winning five gold medals at the recently concluded Paralympics at Tokyo.

Dignitaries releasing special issue of Sambad Group at the function | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Differently-abled persons are in no way less than abled-people, said Odisha’s golden boy and Tokyo paralympics gold medalist Pramod Bhagat on Monday. Speaking at the 38th anniversary of leading Odia daily Sambad and 12th anniversary of Kanak News channel at Rabindra Mandap here, he urged the State government to ensure provision of wheelchair and ramp facilities at all stadiums in order to facilitate training of para-athletes at the facilities.

He added that the para-athletes from India proved their mettle once again by winning five gold medals at the recently concluded Paralympics at Tokyo. Thanking the Central and State governments for supporting para-athletes and helping them pursue their ambition in sports, Pramod said he is hopeful about India winning more gold medals in Olympics and Paralympics in the years to come. He also thanked the Chief Minister for his announcement to establish 89 indoor stadiums across the State.

The Olympian was felicitated by Chairman of Sambad Group Soumya Ranjan Patnaik in presence of executive director Tanaya Patnaik and other senior officials of Sambad Group and Kanak News. Speaking on the occasion, political activist Yogendra Yadav said the media industry is passing through a tough time as people interested in a particular ideology are being allowed to grow in the field of journalism. Yadav said there is an invisible censorship imposed on the media to prevent it from questioning those in power.

The annual special issue of Sambad Group was unveiled by the dignitaries at the event. The Group also felicitated winners of various competitions organised to mark its anniversary.   

Comments

