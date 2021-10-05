STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Six years on, Barabati Haat project remains a non-starter

The much-hyped Barabati Haat project, conceptualised six years back, is yet to take off in the Millennium City.

Published: 05th October 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The much-hyped Barabati Haat project, conceptualised six years back, is yet to take off in the Millennium City.  The civic body had planned to start work on the project at Bidanasi locality in the city in 2015 on the lines of the famous Dilli Haat in the National Capital and Rs 50 lakh was earmarked for it in the first phase. 

Around Rs 3 crore would have been spent on the project, which was expected to be completed within two years. Touted as one of the most ambitious projects of CMC, the initiative was aimed at popularising and promoting handicraft products made by artisans from rural areas of the district and providing them better market linkage.

The civic body had also planned to set up a training centre for capacity building and skill upgradation of women and youths on the haat premises under National Urban Livelihood Mission. It was also planned to set up food stalls to offer local delicacies to visitors. The CMC had sent a proposal to the district Collector for availing five acre of land for the project. 

“The urban haat which would have helped change the fortunes of artisans of the district. It could have been a unique bazaar showcasing Cuttack’s culture, handicrafts and ethnic cuisine on a permanent basis. The project was announced but is hanging fire for the last over six years due to the callous attitude of the CMC,” said former Corporator Giribala Behera. 

Stating that the project details were not made available to her, CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said she will take steps to ensure its implementation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barabati Haat
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp