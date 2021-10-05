Six years on, Barabati Haat project remains a non-starter

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The much-hyped Barabati Haat project, conceptualised six years back, is yet to take off in the Millennium City. The civic body had planned to start work on the project at Bidanasi locality in the city in 2015 on the lines of the famous Dilli Haat in the National Capital and Rs 50 lakh was earmarked for it in the first phase.

Around Rs 3 crore would have been spent on the project, which was expected to be completed within two years. Touted as one of the most ambitious projects of CMC, the initiative was aimed at popularising and promoting handicraft products made by artisans from rural areas of the district and providing them better market linkage.

The civic body had also planned to set up a training centre for capacity building and skill upgradation of women and youths on the haat premises under National Urban Livelihood Mission. It was also planned to set up food stalls to offer local delicacies to visitors. The CMC had sent a proposal to the district Collector for availing five acre of land for the project.

“The urban haat which would have helped change the fortunes of artisans of the district. It could have been a unique bazaar showcasing Cuttack’s culture, handicrafts and ethnic cuisine on a permanent basis. The project was announced but is hanging fire for the last over six years due to the callous attitude of the CMC,” said former Corporator Giribala Behera.

Stating that the project details were not made available to her, CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said she will take steps to ensure its implementation.